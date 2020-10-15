Live update: Trump, Pence in Miami may mean your commute includes delays and curse words

Even with Thursday night’s COVID-19 cancellation of the second presidential debate at downtown Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center, it will still feel like a Politcal Palooza in Miami-Dade.

That’s because President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are coming to town for campaign events on Thursday.

As with COVID-19 that affects Democrats and Republicans alike, when major political leaders visit your city, people of all parties and interests feel the brunt of inconvenience with traffic tie-ups that would test the patience of a saint.

What you can expect from Pence

First up: Vice President Pence holds two Miami events Thursday. Pence was scheduled to hold a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event at 12:30 a.m. at Memorial Cubano at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St. This is near Florida International University’s West Miami-Dade campus.

Pence was running late by an hour, however.

According to an alert from Total Traffic Miami, there may be delays or temporary closures on the 826, 836 and along Southwest 107th Avenue near FIU and then the Miami and Broward portions of Florida’s Turnpike as Pence heads to his second event of the day through 3:45 p.m.

“Be prepared!,” Total Traffic says.

Pence is then to hold a faith-based rally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Lubavitch Educational Center, 17330 NW Seventh Ave., in North Miami-Dade. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. so traffic in the area will already start to swell.

What you can expect from Trump

Next, President Trump’s itinerary calls for the Commander in Chief to land at Miami International Airport at 4:20 p.m. and from there head to his Trump National Doral Miami hotel at 4:30 p.m.

There, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a fundraising committee reception at 4:45 p.m.

At 7:20 p.m., Trump leaves his resort to get to the Pérez Art Museum in downtown Miami by 7:40 a.m. so he’s on time to deliver his 8 p.m. Live NBC News Town Hall Event for an hour.

Trump then leaves the museum to head back to his Doral resort by 9:25 p.m.

Maurice Ferre Park, which is near the museum, will be shut down between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The main shutdown many will endure involves Interstate 395 and the MacArthur Causeway.

Miami Beach and Miami police departments sent out reminders that the southernmost connector of the two cities is expected to be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday.

And when they say “closed” they mean for everyone — no cars, no bikes, no runners, no walkers or gawkers.

To get to and from Miami Beach, use either the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the 79th Street Causeway, Miami Beach police suggest.

You could also try the Venetian Causeway, where you will pay a toll to crawl over Biscayne Bay in a single lane each in each direction in congested traffic.

If you live on the islands off the MacArthur — Palm Island, Hibiscus Island, Star Island or Fisher Island — you’ll need to get home by going to Miami Beach and using the westbound MacArthur. If you’re leaving home, you’ll have to head east on the MacArthur to Miami Beach.

“All other traffic must exit [Miami Beach] via the alternate causeways,” Miami Beach police said in an email. “No exceptions will be made.”

Metromover also closing

Miami-Dade Transit also sent an alert that Metrorail may temporarily stop service at some times during and ahead of Trump’s visit as early as 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Starting at 6:30pm Metromover’s Omni Loop will cease service and a bus shuttle will be established. Metrobus routes 120, M, 3 and S will be detoured.

The Miami Beach Police Department also sent an alert regarding a boat parade scheduled for noon Thursday that would snarl traffic along the Venetian Causeway since the bridges may have to remain open extended periods of time.

CBS4 reported the boat parade was put together as a MAGA event by Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Also Thursday, Eric Trump is scheduled to attend an Evangelicals for Trump rally at the Segadores de Vida megachurch at 20850 Griffin Rd. in Southwest Ranches in Broward County.