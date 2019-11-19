Two Miami-born Florida Supreme Court justices poised for lifetime federal judgeships

On, January 9, 2019 Judge Barbara Lagoa, right, gives her remarks after being appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by Governor Ron DeSantis, left, inside the Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, Miami, Florida cjuste@miamiherald.com

One Miami-born Florida Supreme Court justice was confirmed to a lifetime appointment on the country’s second-highest federal court on Tuesday, and a second is poised to join him on the federal bench.

Robert Luck, a 40-year-old South Miami native, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 64 to 31 vote for an appointment on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which includes Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The court hears appeals from district courts within its borders, and appeals from the 11th Circuit are taken up by the Supreme Court.

Barbara Lagoa, a 52-year-old Hialeah native who was the first Cuban-American woman on the Florida Supreme Court, will likely join Luck on the court after her expected confirmation by the U.S. Senate later this week. The U.S. Senate voted to end debate on Lagoa’s nomination by an 80 to 15 margin on Tuesday, setting up a final confirmation vote later this week.

Luck and Lagoa’s successful confirmations cap off a rapid ascent in 2019.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Less than a year ago, Luck and Lagoa were appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by Gov. Ron DeSantis after serving as judges in the Florida circuit court system. In September, President Donald Trump nominated the pair to replace two federal judges.

Neither Luck nor Lagoa have federal judicial experience but are well-respected among peers in the legal field. They are both members of the Federalist Society, a nationwide group of conservative lawyers that seeks to interpret the law as written and plays a large role in Republican court nominations.

Luck graduated from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law and before being appointed to the Florida Supreme Court served as a judge on the Third District Court of Appeal and the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, while also working and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Lagoa attended Florida International University Columbia Law School before serving for nearly 13 years on the Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal prior to her Florida Supreme Court appointment. She also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in South Florida and spent over a decade in private practice.

At their Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in October, Luck and Lagoa faced little to no pushback from committee members, a sign that their nominations were considered relatively uncontroversial, even among Democrats. Their nominations advanced out of committee two weeks ago and were quickly placed on the Senate calendar for a vote.

“Both of these nominees have excellent records of service and a deep and abiding respect for the rule of law,” Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said during Luck and Lagoa’s confirmation hearing. “Our courts needs judges who respect the separate roles of our three branches of government. We need judges who will apply and interpret the laws as written, and who will not legislate from the bench. I’m confident that Justices Lagoa and Luck will honorably and faithfully serve the 11th Circuit for many years to come.”

Eight of the nine current Supreme Court Justices served on a federal appeals court before being nominated to the nation’s highest court.

Luck and Lagoa’s confirmation is the latest effort by Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fill vacancies and reshape the federal courts with nominees who are favorably received by conservatives, many of whom are in their 40s or 50s and can serve on the bench for decades.

Luck becomes the 163rd judge nominated by Trump to be confirmed by the Senate, a total that includes Supreme Court justices Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The pace of confirmations under Trump is slightly higher than the rate of confirmed judges under former President Barack Obama, who saw 329 of his nominees confirmed during his eight years in office.