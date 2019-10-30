Once a rising Democratic star, Debbie Wasserman Schultz eyes new leadership role

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is eyeing a return to Democratic Party leadership three years after intense criticism over her handling of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election cycle forced her to step down as head of the organization.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Weston, is talking to lawmakers about a potential bid to lead the House Appropriations Committee after the 2020 election, according to six sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Wasserman Schultz confirmed her interest in the position in a statement provided to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard from many members about their desire to explore Appropriations process reforms, an interest I share,” Wasserman Schultz said. “I am seriously considering running for Appropriations chair and talking with members about their ideas. Either way, I want to be a strong voice for smart, sensible changes in the process, and continue to be a bridge, both among diverse groups inside our caucus and across the aisle.”

A successful campaign would make Wasserman Schultz the most powerful Floridian in the House and would be a political comeback for a one-time star within the party.

Prior to the summer of 2016, she was widely seen as a possible contender to succeed any of the Democrats who have occupied the top House leadership positions for more than a decade: Nancy Pelosi of California, Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

After being appointed chairwoman of the DNC in 2011, Wasserman Schultz openly used her influential position to build a support network that allowed her to raise money she could then spend on colleagues’ campaigns — a common strategy used by members of Congress who want to ascend the leadership ladder to show they are team players.

But her transparent ambitions often rubbed colleagues the wrong way. In 2016, Wasserman Schultz’s chances of becoming a party leader were dashed after Wikileaks published thousands of stolen emails showing that the DNC favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in that year’s presidential primary.

The revelations forced Wasserman Schultz to step down from the DNC just days before the convention, with her interim successor, Donna Brazile, publicly criticizing Wasserman Schultz’s tenure.

If she became leader of the Appropriations Committee, which controls federal spending, Wasserman Schultz would be in more of a behind-the-scenes role that requires working closely with Republicans. She would not have the same media exposure as the chairs of other panels, like Judiciary and Oversight, where it’s common for partisan committee fights to go viral. She also wouldn’t be expected to be a regular presence on TV to tout the party lines.

Still, a run for Appropriations chairwoman would test whether Wasserman Schultz has been able to convince colleagues she won’t repeat the mistakes of the past and that she can be a consensus-builder. It also would test the extent to which her critics have forgiven her after the DNC debacle three years ago.

Wasserman Schultz would be appealing directly to follow House Democrats, who ultimately decide who gets to be the party’s most senior member of the Appropriations Committee.

“I’m excited that she’s making a bid for Appropriations chair, she has over 10 years of experience and is a very savvy and hard-working member of Congress, one of the hardest working members of Congress,” said Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee. “The Appropriations chairwoman would be the person who helps decide how $4 trillion is spent.”

In her South Florida district, Wasserman Schultz has remained popular, winning the 2016 Democratic primary by nearly 14 percentage points despite a serious challenge from Tim Canova, a Sanders-backed candidate. She won the 2016 and 2018 general elections by 16 and 22 percentage points in her Democratic-leaning, Broward County-based district that includes portions of Miami-Dade County.

Wasserman Schultz has also remained well-liked and respected by Democrats and Republicans from Florida, who say she’s serious advocate on topics including Venezuela and that she’s experienced in the nuances of the federal funding process.

She currently leads the appropriations subcommittee responsible for military construction and veterans affairs, putting her in a position to deny the Trump administration funds for a border wall. And, as a deputy whip appointed by House Majority Whip Clyburn, she’s also responsible for ensuring party unity during key votes.

“She’s done a lot of favors for members in their districts,” one congressperson from Florida said. “So she’ll have a good base of support.”

The election for Appropriations chair will not take place until late 2020, but she’d have competition.

Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Marcy Kaptur of Ohio have already announced their intentions to succeed Appropriations chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. The 82-year-old Lowey will retire next year.

DeLauro, 76, is the chairwoman of the Labor-Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee and Kaptur, 73, is chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.

Kaptur, who has vied unsuccessfully for appropriations chair in the past, is the second most senior Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, which gives her an advantage in a party that values the seniority system.

One Florida Democrat who remains neutral said the Congressional Black Caucus could back Kaptur because longtime CBC members benefit from the seniority system.

Wasserman Schultz, 53, is 20 years younger than Kaptur and was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2004. Kaptur was first elected in 1982 and is the longest-serving woman in Congress. And DeLauro was first elected in 1990.

DeLauro, who is currently fourth in line in seniority, has an advantage as a longstanding member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s inner circle who might be able to rely on the California Democrat for support.

Both Kaptur and DeLauro come with ideological baggage.

Kaptur has a reputation as a moderate who has irked fellow Democrats in the past for her more conservative position on abortion and federal funding for the practice.

But DeLauro is so outspoken in her support for abortion access that Democrats might wonder whether she’s the right person to find consensus on spending deals that must be crafted to please a critical mass of members on both sides of the aisle.

A Democratic member of the Appropriations Committee who is uncommitted in the race said Wasserman Schultz has “her own brand and her own style that really propelled her to leadership in Washington.”

“It’s what made her the chair of the DNC and it’s a leadership style that serves her well,” the member said.

Wasserman Schultz would be the second Floridian, after the late Republican Rep. C.W. Bill Young, to lead the Appropriations Committee.

“Florida desperately needs to continue to get its fair share for the good of our growing state,” Soto said. “We have a lot of military in the state...and I believe she served on seven subcommittees in [appropriations] so she’s got a good breadth of experience that would be really helpful.”