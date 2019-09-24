Donna Shalala backs Trump impeachment inquiry if whistleblower report isn’t released

Miami, Fla., March 18, 2019 - Donna Shalala at Miami Beach City Hall for a town hall on Monday at 6pm. The Congresswoman dressed gun violence during the town hall meeting. Miami Beach City Hall 1700 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Democrat Donna Shalala and Palm Beach Democrat Lois Frankel became the first South Florida lawmakers to back an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump regarding his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where the pair discussed former Vice President Joe Biden, an action that prompted a whistleblower complaint.

Shalala, a close ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said impeachment proceedings should begin if the Trump administration refuses to hand over the complaint to Congress so the House and Senate can evaluate it.

“If the Acting Director of National Intelligence chooses to violate the law and not hand over both the report and complaint to Congress, together with any transcripts related to the allegations in the report, I have no other choice but to support beginning an impeachment investigation,” Shalala said in a statement.

Minutes after Shalala and Frankel voiced support for an impeachment inquiry, Trump said he would release an unredacted transcript of the phone call.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

Releasing the transcript does not satisfy Shalala and Frankel’s demands. The pair, like other Democrats, want to see the whistleblower’s complaint and report, which goes beyond a transcript of what Trump and Zelensky said on the phone.

Shalala and Frankel are the latest lawmakers to back an impeachment inquiry if the Trump administration doesn’t hand over the complaint and report when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire appears before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. The complaint and report describe “more than one” event, according to Democratic lawmakers, meaning that Trump releasing the underacted transcript alone does not satisfy Democrats’ demands.

“It is obvious that President Trump knows no boundaries when advancing his own personal interests,” Frankel said in a statement. “The latest allegations that the President pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and is blocking a whistleblower’s complaint detailing those actions, if true, represent a clear abuse of power and impeachable offense. The American people deserve the truth. I join all those calling for impeachment proceedings.”

In the past 24 hours, a host of Democrats including members from Republican-leaning districts and longtime lawmakers like civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., voiced support for an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi is expected to make a statement at 5pm Tuesday.

Trump acknowledged on Sunday that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in a July call with Ukraine’s president and the Trump administration withheld military funds to Ukraine earlier this summer. That call was also part of the whistleblower complaint submitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General, which is under the jurisdiction of the Director of National Intelligence. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son Hunter.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat who previously supported opening an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s handling of the Mueller probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, reiterated her support in a statement on Tuesday.

“This President has engaged in behavior that we have not seen, nor would we have allowed, from the other 44 men who have occupied that office,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement. “These new revelations are outrageous. I’m encouraged more of my colleagues are joining me in recognizing how much his actions are imperiling our democracy. In order to avoid a true constitutional crisis, it is imperative that Congress take swift action.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, did not explicitly call for an impeachment inquiry in a statement released on Monday evening, though she did say any effort to block the whistleblower’s report from Congress “will likely exceed any tolerable executive conduct our Constitution could withstand.”

“The blatant lawlessness of this presidency apparently knows no bounds,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “If the President criminally blocks this whistleblower’s complaint from coming before Congress, it will likely exceed any tolerable executive conduct our Constitution could withstand.”