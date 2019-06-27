Photo Gallery: Democratic Debate - Day 2 | Thursday, June 27, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates wave to the crowd before the start of the first primary debate for the 2020 elections at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
AL DIAZ
PEDRO PORTAL
PEDRO PORTAL
AL DIAZ
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) attend the start of the first primary debate for the 2020 elections at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Democratic presidential candidates Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) attend the start of the first primary debate for the 2020 elections at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Protestors advocate in favor of President Donald Trump before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Police form a wall between oncoming cars and protestors advocating for stricter environmental laws before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Protestors advocate for changes in environmental policy before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Pro-union protestors advocate before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Pro-union protestors advocate before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Police form a barrier between pro-Trump protestors and protestors in favor of stricter environmental laws advocate before the second night of the first Democratic debate outside the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Charlie Ortega Guifarro
Protestors gather near the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts before the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate for the 2020 elections in downtown Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
AL DIAZ
