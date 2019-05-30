Rubio’s office named ‘one of the best in Congress’ for constituent service

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott, and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart joined Venezuelan, Colombian, and Cuban community leaders throughout South Florida to speak to the media about the need for U.S. military support to supply humanitarian aid while defending freedom and democracy in Venezuela. They were gathered at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine restaurant in Doral, Florida, on Friday, May 3, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Constituent service in a large state like Florida is no small task, and Marco Rubio’s operation spans eight offices and dozens of staffers.

Now, the Florida Republican is one of two members of Congress being recognized for their constituent service. Rubio and Califorinia Rep. Ro Khanna won the 2019 Democracy Award for constituent service from the Congressional Management Foundation, a non-partisan group that assesses how lawmakers achieve results when constituents bring federal issues to their attention.

“As a Democracy Award winner, Sen. Rubio’s office is one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Sen. Rubio has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Florida.”





The award doesn’t assess legislative effectiveness or responsiveness to constituents who reach out to voice their opinions on legislation. The Congressional Management Foundation noted that Rubio’s office developed a specific process for achieving constituent satisfaction when someone reaches out with a federal issue, such as a social security claim or help filing immigration paperwork.

“One of my highest priorities is to ensure that my staff and I are available to help Floridians with whatever federal assistance they may need,” Rubio said in a statement. “Regardless of how tense or partisan the legislative process becomes in Washington, the dedication of our constituent services team is humbling. I am grateful for their service, and honored that the Congressional Management Foundation recognized the culture of service and compassion displayed by our teams in Florida and Washington.”

Rubio’s constituent service record once came up during the 2016 campaign. Former Rep. Patrick Murphy attacked Rubio over his handling of a constituent whose son was severely injured in a military training exercise, though Rubio’s office released a detailed timeline of his work with the son’s family.