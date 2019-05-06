This Miami attorney will have a lot to do with whether Democrats fare well in 2020

The Democratic National Committee has picked Miami attorney Chris Korge to serve as its next finance chairman, placing its ability to raise money and fund Democratic candidates across the country in the hands of a prominent South Florida politico and Clinton booster.

Korge confirmed to the Miami Herald that he will replace Henry Muñoz, who is stepping down after six years raising money for the Democratic party’s national apparatus. For now, Korge will serve in an interim basis.

Korge, whose role as finance chairman was first reported by Politico, said he was in meetings in Washington Monday morning and not immediately available. The DNC’s press shop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Korge, 64, has been an important fundraiser for Democrats for years and has raised millions for both Hillary and Bill Clinton. He was co-chairman of Miami’s committee to bring the Democratic convention to South Florida next summer. Korge, of Pinecrest, was planning on supporting Terry McAuliffe had the former Virginia governor chosen to run for president, but McAuliffe recently chose not to join a historically crowded field.

Muñoz has been finance chairman for more than six years following his election in January of 2013. DNC Chairman Tom Perez tweeted Sunday that he’s “proud to have been in this fight” with Muñoz.

Politico reports that Korge will serve as the interim chairman until the DNC’s summer meeting in San Francisco, when he is expected to assume the role on a permanent basis.