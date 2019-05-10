Democratic National Committee and NBC choose a site for Miami‘s presidential debates

The Democratic National Committee and NBC News announced Friday morning that they’ve selected the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County to host the first presidential debates of the 2020 election.

The debates will take place on back-to-back nights from on June 26 and 27 and will be aired live from 9 to 11 on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. As many as 10 qualifying candidates competing for the Democratic nomination to run against Donald Trump will be on stage either night, with the draw selected randomly.

The Arsht Center is located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Information on tickets, moderators, format and participating candidates will be announced at a later date.

The DNC first announced plans in March to host its first debates in Miami, but until Friday had kept the site under wraps. In 2016, Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus was the site for the Republican and Democratic debates held in South Florida.