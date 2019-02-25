Trump’s superfans meet up at Mar-a-Lago. They came in cowboy hats and boots

They don’t bash his tweets, make GIFs about his orange complexion or question his decision-making.
They like Trump.
We’re talking about Trumpettes USA, the president’s superfan club.
They also know how to party.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Trumpettes USA threw a gala at the president’s home away from home, Mar-a-Lago, Saturday night to celebrate the leader of the free world’s second year in office. Their inaugural event was held on Jan. 18 last year, but this year’s shindig was more upscale —and expensive — reports The Palm Beach Daily News.
Tickets for the champagne-fueled soiree went up from $300 a head to about $1,000 a pop.
The Palm Beach-based organization’s invite on Facebook promoted the “extraordinary” party with the headline: “Country comes to Mar-a-Lago: Trumpettes USA is proud to announce the event of the season in Palm Beach. This will be a night to remember.”
Palm Beach resident and staunch Trump supporter Toni Holt Kramer organized the inaugural event last year and took the reins again. On her Facebook page, she calls herself “a woman of versatility.”
The gala’s country theme meant some guests came in cowboy hats and boots, like the president’s son Eric Trump; bales of hay decorated the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.
Musical entertainment was provided by country artist Lee Greenwood, singing his signature song “Proud to be an American.” Fox News talking head Judge Jeanine Pirro mingled with the upscale crowd.
“Wonderful meeting another American patriot!” tweeted Greenwood, who sang at Trump’s inauguration, along with a snap of him and Pirro.
Perhaps the biggest celebrity guest of the night was Jon Voight, who posed for selfies with attendees, including Pirro, who was dressed in a long red gown with fringes.
“I’m here to support Donald J. Trump!” the “Ray Donovan” star said, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. “And I’m meeting new friends who are showing their support.”
POTUS was not there, but sent a video message thanking his fans for attending. He was getting ready to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.
Comments