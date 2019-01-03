In the most diverse Congress ever, Miami has one of the most diverse delegations

From left: Rep.-elect Angie Craig, D-Minn., Rep.-elect Kim Schrier, D-WA., Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Rep.-elect Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., Rep.-elect Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and Rep.-elect Sharice Davids, D-KS., line up as they join other members of the freshman class of Congress for a group photo on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 14, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo