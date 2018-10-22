After the polls close on Election Day, rock the vote with MTV and celebrities in Miami

MTV is helping Miamians rock the vote on Election Day, Nov. 6.

Florida will elect a new governor Nov. 6 and decide who will fill local, state and national posts, including a U.S. Senate seat and all the state’s U.S. House seats.

To celebrate, the cable network will host a midterm election “afterparty” with some serious entertainment at Miami Dade College’s Kendall campus at 11011 SW 104th St. at Theodore R. Gibson Health Center. The party will start after the polls close at 7 p.m. and run until 10.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

MTV is touting the event as “the largest youth-focused election party in the country” to celebrate its Plus 1 “buddy system” campaign, which encouraged people to urge others to register to vote.

It will feature performances by Fat Joe, PRETTYMUCH, DJ Nasty and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui.

Organizers ask that attendees be at least 18 and understand that entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit plus1thevote.com for more information

For those who want to celebrate with MTV but vote before the rush, MDC is one of 28 early voting sites in Miami-Dade County.





Early voting runs through 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 4.