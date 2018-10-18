DNC site selection committee visits Miami

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
The Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are all men. Their remarks during the heated Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh renewed attention to the party’s fraught relationship with women.
Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub was accused by Mayor Keith London of anal bleaching. Now, she says his Domestic Violence Awareness month is like Hitler designating a day for Jews. Critics say the comment was "disgusting."