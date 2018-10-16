Debbie Mucarsel-Powell outraises Carlos Curbelo for the first time in 2018 cycle

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is trying to engineer a blue wave against Carlos Curbelo, a tireless campaigner known as a strong fundraiser in Republican circles.
She just outraised him.
Mucarsel-Powell and Curbelo’s latest fundraising totals were announced Tuesday and the Democratic challenger outraised Curbelo over the past three months. She raised over $1.6 million from July 1 through September 30 while Curbelo hauled in over $865,000 over the same period. Curbelo still has more money to spend than Mucarsel-Powell in the final weeks of the campaign with over $1.5 million in his coffers while Mucarsel-Powell has over $686,000.
“Voters are clearly tired of watching Congressman Curbelo say one thing in Miami and then do another with his party in Washington,” Mucarsel-Powell spokesperson Melvin Felix said in a statement. “That’s why over 70,000 people gave an average contribution of $13 to our campaign over the past three months. Debbie controls the momentum in this race and her latest fundraising is just another indication of that fact.”
Both candidates will continue to raise and spend large sums of money through Election Day, and Mucarsel-Powell has been recently outspending Curbelo on TV ads focused on healthcare.
“Our campaign is fully-funded and prepared to counter the barrage of lies being funded by out-of-state leftist extremists,” Curbelo spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said.
In other congressional races, Democrat Donna Shalala maintained her fundraising lead over Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in the race for retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat, though national Republicans see the race as competitive. Shalala raised just over $1 million from July to October while Salazar hauled in $563,551, and Shalala has a cash on hand advantage over Salazar.
Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Democrat Mary Barzee Flores’ latest reports are not publicly available yet, but Diaz-Balart raised nearly $127,000 from July 1 through August 8 and Barzee Flores raised nearly $94,000 over the same time period.
All three congressional races in Miami are considered competitive, though the race between Curbelo and Mucarsel-Powell has drawn the longest sustained attention and money from outside groups. Shalala’s race has heated up in the last month as Salazar has closed the gap in recent polling while Diaz-Balart is favored to win reelection over Barzee Flores.
Recent independent polling shows Curbelo and Salazar with slim leads, though each campaign’s internal polling shows them ahead.
