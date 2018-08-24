Jeff Greene decides to air more TV ads ahead of Tuesday’s governor primary

Jeff Greene isn’t done with TV ads after all.

One day after the Democrat’s gubernatorial campaign announced it was pulling its television ads ahead of Tuesday’s primary, the camp said in a Friday release it would air a new series of ads staring Monday.

“We’re going back up on TV Monday in Jacksonville, Orlando and South FL with 100k+ buy,” a campaign spokeswoman said in an update emailed to reporters.

The campaign had previously said it wouldn’t air any more ads in the days leading up to the primary because it didn’t want to waste money on advertising that would get lost in the flood of pre-election political messaging.

“Others may choose to go big on already over-saturated airwaves, but you don’t become a billionaire by being conventional,” The spokeswoman, Claire Van Susteren said in a statement to the Times/Herald Thursday. “Jeff Greene is still campaigning to win and focusing on getting his voters to the polls.”