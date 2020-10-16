‘In a bit of a pickle.’ Wild snake wraps around woman’s leg, Australia video shows

When police in Australia arrived to free a bizarrely calm woman from the tight grip of a 6-foot snake, one officer made a keen observation:

“You’re in a bit of a pickle,” the Queensland officer is heard saying in a video posted Friday on the department’s social media accounts.

The barefoot woman can be seen rubbing the snake’s body as it remained coiled around her right leg earlier this month. She told the officers — nonchalantly — that if someone was with her, she wouldn’t have had to call the police, but she eventually learned the snake wasn’t budging on its own.

The video shows police unwrap the snake by its tail while the woman held the reptile by its head.

Local station 7news reported that the woman was working in her garage when she noticed her cat cornering a snake under her car. The woman, who is a snake owner, tried to rescue the animal, but the snake had other plans.

The outlet said the snake was a carpet python, a species typically found throughout mainland Australia, and one known to trap or constrict their prey until they suffocate.

When the officers asked if she wanted help getting the animal back in its pen, they were surprised with the woman’s answer, to say the least.

“He’s not mine. He’s wild,” the woman said. She then walked a couple feet to a patch of grass and let the snake return to its natural habitat, unharmed.

“On a *scale* of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario?” the police wrote in a Twitter post of the video.