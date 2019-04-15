World
Watch flames pour out of famed Notre Dame Cathedral as the historic building burns
Smoke pours from Notre Dame Cathedral
The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire, police said, according to the Associated Press.
The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Paris, France, the New York Times reported.
The cause has not yet been confirmed, but it may be “linked to renovation work,” BBC reported.
Photos and videos posted to Twitter show the flames and smoke billowing from the historic cathedral.
“The area around the 850-year-old cathedral is being cleared, a city hall spokesperson said on Twitter,” according to the Independent.
