‘You are a bastard:’ Why is Mussolini’s granddaughter fighting with Jim Carrey?

The granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini is locked in a Twitter feud with Jim Carrey.
Yes, that Jim Carrey: the actor, comedian and star of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Dumb and Dumber.”
The fight began on March 30 when Carrey tweeted a picture that apparently shows the World War II-era leader and his mistress being executed. The cartoon Carrey shared has been retweeted more than 10,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.
“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey wrote.
That’s when one of the dictator’s descendants weighed in.
“You are a bastard,” Alessandra Mussolini, his granddaughter, wrote in response to the tweet.
Many observers were surprised to see the younger Mussolini respond to Carrey.
Mussolini is an Italian member of the European parliament and has fought to defend her grandfather before: Last year, she said she would call authorities on people who defamed the elder Mussolini on social media, according to HuffPost, which described her as “unapologetic about her far-right views” and “a tabloid mainstay” in the country.
She didn’t stop after one tweet to Carrey, either.
In addition to acting, Carrey is a political cartoonist, CNN reports. There was an exhibition of his cartooning in Los Angeles, California, last year.
Carry described his recent cartooning as “really a revisitation, a re-gifting of my childhood. It’s become a political thing at the moment because I think that’s necessary. But it’s a thing that’s been in my life, my whole life,” according to CNN.
President Donald Trump is a subject in Carrey’s cartoons as well — and eventually, Mussolini brought him up, adding that Carrey’s work is “only dirty paper.”
