‘You are a bastard:’ Why is Mussolini’s granddaughter fighting with Jim Carrey?

The granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini is locked in a Twitter feud with Jim Carrey.

Yes, that Jim Carrey: the actor, comedian and star of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

The fight began on March 30 when Carrey tweeted a picture that apparently shows the World War II-era leader and his mistress being executed. The cartoon Carrey shared has been retweeted more than 10,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey wrote.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

That’s when one of the dictator’s descendants weighed in.

“You are a bastard,” Alessandra Mussolini, his granddaughter, wrote in response to the tweet.

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Many observers were surprised to see the younger Mussolini respond to Carrey.

I think you’re confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather. — Evan O'Connell (@evanoconnell) March 31, 2019

Mussolini is an Italian member of the European parliament and has fought to defend her grandfather before: Last year, she said she would call authorities on people who defamed the elder Mussolini on social media, according to HuffPost, which described her as “unapologetic about her far-right views” and “a tabloid mainstay” in the country.

People for Freedom, PDL, party senator Alessandra Mussolini speaks prior to Italian caretaker Premier Mario Monti referral to senators on the resignation of Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi following the return of two Italian marines to India to face trial in the deaths of two fishermen, at the Senate, in Rome, Wednesday, March 27, 2013. Terzi resigned Tuesday saying he was doing so in solidarity with the Italian marines and because his decision to keep them in Italy had been overruled. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Andrew Medichini AP

She didn’t stop after one tweet to Carrey, either.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

In addition to acting, Carrey is a political cartoonist, CNN reports. There was an exhibition of his cartooning in Los Angeles, California, last year.

Carry described his recent cartooning as “really a revisitation, a re-gifting of my childhood. It’s become a political thing at the moment because I think that’s necessary. But it’s a thing that’s been in my life, my whole life,” according to CNN.

President Donald Trump is a subject in Carrey’s cartoons as well — and eventually, Mussolini brought him up, adding that Carrey’s work is “only dirty paper.”

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019