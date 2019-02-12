New millionaire wears Scream mask to anonymously pick up lottery check in Jamaica

A Jamaican lottery winner went to unique lengths to stay anonymous.
He or she was identified only as A. Campbell on the giant check from the Jamaican Super Lotto when the winner claimed his or her money on Feb. 5. He or she won more than $158 million in Jamaican dollars; that’s about $1.1 million in U.S. dollars.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
To stay anonymous, the winner showed up in the mask from the 1996 horror movie Scream, black gloves and some kind of full-body cape to make sure he or she didn’t give any clues away about his or her identity.
“This is that happiness only a #SuperMillionaire knows about,” the lottery commission tweeted, on top of a short video of the winner dancing in the horror movie mask.
Jamaican lottery winners have been known to wear all kinds of masks to hide their identities when they pick up their giant checks.
In June 2018, a woman identified only as N. Gray wore a winking face emoji mask to pick up her check, according to WFOR. She had just won more than $180 million, Jamaican. There is a rule that Caribbean lottery winners must identify themselves, the station reported, but winners are apparently able to get around that rule by wearing a mask to pick up their check.
In the U.S., only some states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous, according to ABC News.
In March 2018, a New Hampshire judge ruled that the $560 million Powerball winner there could stay anonymous, NBC News reported.
Comments