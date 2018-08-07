The rise of Xi coincides with crackdown on Christian worship in China

Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.
An apparent explosion happened during a ceremony in support of the National Guard in Caracas on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Venezuela was marking the first anniversary of its controversial Constituent Assembly.
A squatter settlement sprung up on a farm outside of Chinandega, Nicaragua, after an organized land invasion. It is one of dozens of properties seized in the past two months, apparently orchestrated by the government of President Daniel Ortega.
A video showing one of French President Emmanuel Macron's security chiefs beating a student demonstrator, until now cloaked in secrecy, is drawing a fierce public backlash over what is seen as mild punishment and a possible cover-up.