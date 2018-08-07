The rise of Xi coincides with crackdown on Christian worship in China

Under President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, Christian followers are seeing their freedoms shrink dramatically even as the country undergoes a religious revival.
By
Squatters occupy land in Nicaragua

Americas

Squatters occupy land in Nicaragua

A squatter settlement sprung up on a farm outside of Chinandega, Nicaragua, after an organized land invasion. It is one of dozens of properties seized in the past two months, apparently orchestrated by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Wildfires kill dozens in Greece

World

Wildfires kill dozens in Greece

Fast-spreading wildfires have engulfed entire seaside towns in Greece, killing multiple people and injuring many others. The death toll is expected to rise.