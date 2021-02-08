Colombia grants immigration protection to over 1.7 million Venezuelans

Colombia is giving temporary immigration protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees currently living in the Andean nation with no legal status in the broadest measure yet by a government to assist those fleeing their troubled country’s crisis.

In all, the special designation could benefit over 1.7 million Venezuelans in Colombia, 56% of which are in the country illegally but will soon qualify for residency permits allowing them to work. The benefit is good for 10 years and those who already have residency can choose to extend their stay.

“This important act of solidarity will allow about a third of the 5 million Venezuelan refugees and immigrants of the region to formally have access to services and to contribute to the Colombian economy,” said Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have sought refuge in Colombia, leaving behind their homes to escape economic turmoil, political repression and a humanitarian crisis. Those who arrive without any legal status are forced to take low-paying jobs, some in abusive work conditions. Colombia shares a porous land border with Venezuela and many arrive on foot.

Almagro said that adopting the measure during the pandemic means that Venezuelans will be able to contribute to the nation’s recovery while being assured access to health services. Colombian officials had recently said that migrants with no legal status in the country would not qualify to get a vaccine. The country has been hard hit by COVID-19, with over 56,000 deaths.

In announcing the decision, President Iván Duque said he believed it would allow the country to alleviate stress on social services, including the health care system, while also gaining more information on who resides within the nation’s borders.

“By taking this transcendental and historic step in Latin America, we hope that other countries follow our lead,” he said.

Colombia has been praised for decisions allowing Venezuelan migrants to live, seek emergency medical care and go to school in the neighboring South American nation.

While other nations initially accepted the new arrivals, several later moved to restrict entry. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Colombia had already granted legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. The country also granted citizenship to thousands of Venezuelan children born in Colombia and at risk of statelessness.