Venezuela Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Debbie Wasserman Schultz announce Venezuela Democracy Caucus November 13, 2019 06:04 PM

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart spoke in front of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2019 to announce the start of the Venezuela Democracy Caucus. Protestors from Code Pink, a pro-Nicolas Maduro group, were shouting in the background.