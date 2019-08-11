Maduro government plans to dissolve Venezuela’s National Assembly, Guaidó says

Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido. AP





The interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, warned Sunday night that the Nicolás Maduro regime plans to dissolve the National Assembly in the next few hours in reaction to the sanctions imposed by Washington on the Venezuelan economy.

Guaidó, whose presidency is recognized by the United States and more than fifty other nations, said the country is at the gates of a new stage of repression that could lead to the massive arrest of the assembly’s deputies. Guaidó is the leader of the assembly.

“We have received important information about the claims of a new regime madness.... Tomorrow they intend to dissolve parliament, illegally convene parliamentary elections and persecute mass deputies, ”Guaidó said Sunday through a video broadcast by Periscope.

This story will be updated.