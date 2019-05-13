Juan Guaido’s U.S. representatives to back TPS for Venezuelans

Guaidó speaks to his supporters in Caracas on Saturday Opponents of Nicolas Maduro's government attend a rally led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Guaidó has called for nationwide marches protesting the Maduro government, demanding new elections and the re Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Opponents of Nicolas Maduro's government attend a rally led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Guaidó has called for nationwide marches protesting the Maduro government, demanding new elections and the re

Over the past five months, Juan Guaido’s U.S. representatives have refrained from weighing in on Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, aware that some officials within the Trump administration oppose any expansion of immigration programs.

That’s about to change.

Guaido’s deputy chief of mission, Gustavo Marcano, is expected to join Democratic U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at a Doral press conference on Monday to speak in favor of extending TPS to Venezuelans currently residing in the U.S., a spokesperson for Mucarsel-Powell said. A spokesperson for Carlos Vecchio, Guaido’s U.S. ambassador, confirmed Marcano’s attendance.

Expanding TPS, a temporary program that allows people to live and work in the U.S. without the fear of deportation, to Venezuelans has bipartisan support among South Florida lawmakers, including Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Some conservative Republicans are opposed to expanding a program that the Trump administration has sought to curtail for Haitians, Nicaraguans, Hondurans and Salvadoreans over the past two years, though Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration’s special envoy for Venezuela, said TPS is “under review” during a congressional hearing in March.

“Donald Trump, for all the support he has proposed for Venezuelans and the transition for a democratic government there, he could tremendously relive the pressure on Venezuelans here in the U.S. if forced to go back by granting TPS,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “If there’s any community that expresses the needs for TPS, its the Venezuelan community.”

Wasserman Schultz said it’s unclear how many Venezuelans would benefit from the designation, but noted that any threat of deportation from the U.S. for people forced to leave Venezuela due to Nicolas Maduro’s policies is counterproductive for the administration’s desire for free and fair elections.

“We’re talking about people who fled, in many cases who sought asylum, who had their businesses confiscated, who are fearing for the lives of their children, all going back to [Hugo] Chavez,” Wasserman Schultz said. “These are people who would have legitimate reason to fear what would happen to them if they returned.”

Wasserman Schultz won’t be at the press conference as she is traveling to Colombia to speak at a summit with Arkansas Republican Rep. French Hill to discuss Venezuela and ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Colombia. Scott is also attending the summit and is planning to do a press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque, a U.S. ally who Trump criticized during a recent visit to Lake Okeechobee.

Though TPS is run by the Department of Homeland Security and the agency decides whether or not to grant or extend TPS based on current conditions, members of Congress introduced a bill in January to expand the program to Venezuelans. The TPS bill, sponsored by Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Central Florida Rep. Darren Soto, has 27 additional cosponsors.

“Granting TPS for Venezuelans is the right thing to do. TPS has bipartisan support in Congress, and it’s well past time that this Administration do something to support those who have fled the health, economic, and political crisis caused by the illegitimate, inhumane Maduro regime,” Shalala said in a statement.