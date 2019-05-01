Another day of street demonstrations in Venezuela amid rumors of Maduro stepping down

Members of the Bolivarian National Guard who joined Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaidó in his effort to oust Nicolás Maduro are greeted by opposition supporters, in Caracas on April 30, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

Venezuelan security forces were using teargas and buckshot to disperse groups of protesters in Venezuela’s capital Wednesday, as interim President Juan Guaidó continues his push to oust leader Nicolás Maduro.

Local TV showed groups of the Bolivarian National Guard pulling up on motorcycles and firing teargas canisters into the crowd. While many demonstrators fell back, others confronted the forces heads on.

“We’re not just going to free Venezuela we’re going to free Cuba as well,” an older man told the security forces. “We’re tired of this.”

Guaidó has called on his followers to take to the streets this May Day to continue what he calls “Operation Liberty.” Maduro, 57, is also planning his own show of force.

The turnout will be test for the country’s factions, coming a day after Guaidó attempted to lead a military uprising that failed to have a deep impact.

On Wednesday, opposition Congressman Ismael León told VPI TV that the people will demand today “what should have happened yesterday – for Maduro to leave the country.”

León said that Maduro was supposed to board a plane at 5 a.m. Tuesday and abandon Venezuela “but he was countermanded by the Cubans.”

“Maduro is negotiating his exit,” León said, “and we will be on the streets until this regime leaves.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that Maduro had an airplane on the tarmac waiting to take him to Havana early Tuesday but was talked out of it by the Russians.

In a national address late Tuesday, Maduro called those assertions more “lies” of the Trump administration and vowed to hold onto power.

Venezuela’s Observatory of Violence, an advocacy group, said one person died in Aragua state on Tuesday and more than 190 were injured as they clashed with military and police. In one instance, troops loyal to Maduro plowed their personnel carrier into a crowd of protesters, crushing at least one person.

In his speech, Maduro said that many of the soldiers that sided with Guaidó had been “tricked” into supporting him. He also said dissident soldiers had shot five of his loyal troops and that three were in critical condition.

Surrounded by his cabinet, Maduro accused Washington of trying to spark a “blood bath” to justify a foreign military intervention.

“What kind of mental instability do those people have,” he said of Trump’s national security staff. “How much hate do those people have?”

Washington and more than 50 nations back Guaidó, the 35-year-old head of congress, in his attempt to oust Maduro, install a transitional government and call for new elections. They claim Maduro has clung to power since 2013 through a series of increasingly fraudulent votes – most recently in May of 2018.

On Wednesday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford told a congressional budget hearing that the Pentagon was working to gather additional intelligence on developments on the ground in Venezuela and was ready to do more.





“The president’s made it clear that all options are on the table,” Dunford told Congress at a budget hearing Wednesday. The military will “support the president should he require more.”

McClatchy Staff Writer Tara Copp contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.