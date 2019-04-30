Interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, called for a military uprising on April 30, 2019, in a video shot at a Caracas air base that showed him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo López.
The Red Cross shipped what it said was its first aid - medical supplies and electrical equipment- into Venezuela on April 16, after weeks of a government blockade. Here, some supplies are unloaded from a plane at Simon Bolivar International Airport.
Comedian George Harris found a passion for monologues through his weekly stand-up comedy shows in Brickell. He has a loyal audience with whom he can share his pain about the political and economic situation in Venezuela through laughter.
The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, said during his intervention at the United Nations on April 10, 2019 that "the world will pay the price" if global institutions fail the people of Venezuela.
Isabella, 8, lives in Maracaibo, Venezuela, with her younger brother Gabriel, both of her parents and her grandmother in a house close to an electric substation. They have spent most of the days since March 2019 without electricity.