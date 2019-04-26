Miami native held in Venezuela for 5 years released

The “Helicoide” in Caracas, Venezuela is where many of the country’s political prisoners are held. EFE

The family of a Florida native detained in Venezuela since 2014 confirmed on Friday that he’d been released and is heading back to the United States.

Todd Leininger, 37, was arrested in April 2014 in the western Venezuelan city of San Cristóbal after he apparently shot a neighbor in self-defense.

Detained on weapons charges, the Nicolás Maduro regime had also suggested he was a mercenary and a spy aiding opposition groups – allegations his family said were trumped up fabrications.

Leinenger, who was born in Miami but lived in Indiana, was detained in San Cristóbal at a time when the city was being rocked by anti-government protests that left more than 40 dead nationwide.

On Friday, a senior Venezuelan official characterized Leininger’s release as a gesture aimed at improving U.S. relations, according to the Associated Press.

But the U.S. State Department said Venezuelan courts had ordered his release in November of last year and that his freedom was long overdue.

Washington and Venezuela have been at odds for years but broke all diplomatic ties in January. The United States and more than 50 nations recognize the head of Venezuela’s congress, Juan Guaidó, as the country’s only president – much to the chagrin of leader Nicolás Maduro, who claims he has the right to rule through 2025.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department had said it was “gravely concerned” about the welfare of Leininger and other U.S. detainees in Venezuela.

In particular it said authorities were barring visits and communications with five U.S. employees of the CITGO oil company who have been in custody for more than a year.

“The United States is gravely concerned about the welfare and safety of all U.S. persons detained in Venezuela, and by reports of Venezuelan prison officials preventing attorneys and families of detained U.S. citizens from delivering food and denying routine communication,” the agency said. “We will hold Maduro and his prison officials to account for their safety and well-being.”

This is the second high-profile release of a U.S. detainee in recent months.

In May, 2018, Venezuela released Joshua Holt and his Venezuelan wife, Thamara Caleño, who were held for more than two years on weapons charges.

Associated Press content was used in this report.