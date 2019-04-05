Trump administration tries to stop the transport of Venezuelan oil to Cuba

Sec. of State Pompeo says U.S. ‘prepared to provide more aid than any other country’ to Venezuela Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the U.S. is 'prepared to provide more aid than any other country in the world' to ensure the 'the success of the Venezuelan people' despite President Trump saying he is considering cuts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the U.S. is 'prepared to provide more aid than any other country in the world' to ensure the 'the success of the Venezuelan people' despite President Trump saying he is considering cuts.

The Trump administration is trying to make it harder for Nicolás Maduro to send oil to Cuba.

The Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against two shipping companies and one vessel for transporting oil between Venezuela and Cuba, as the United States has declared that Venezuela’s oil resources belong to Juan Guaido’s interim government and not Maduro.

An additional 34 vessels owned by PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-run oil company, were also identified as blocked property by the Treasury Department. The U.S. government and lawmakers have said that Venezuela sends oil to Cuba in exchange for security and intelligence services, using a lucrative natural resource to help Maduro maintain power instead of helping to alleviate Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis.

“Cuba has been an underlying force fueling Venezuela’s descent into crisis. Treasury is taking action against vessels and entities transporting oil, providing a lifeline to keep the illegitimate Maduro regime afloat,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “Cuba continues to profit from, and prop up, the illegitimate Maduro regime through oil-for-repression schemes as they attempt to keep Maduro in power. The United States remains committed to a transition to democracy in Venezuela and to holding the Cuban regime accountable for its direct involvement in Venezuela’s demise.”

The two companies who were sanctioned are the owner and operator of a crude oil tanker named Despina Andrianna, which the Treasury Department said delivered oil from Venezuela to Cuba in February and March. The companies are the Liberia-based owner Ballito Bay Shipping and Greek operator ProPer In Management. The Treasury Department also listed the names of the 34 PdVSA-owned vessels that are part of the ongoing exchange of oil between Venezuela and Cuba.

The sanctions come a day before planned protests by Guaido supporters in Venezuela.

“POTUS is taking action against a vital source of the Maduro regime’s wealth,” Vice President Mike Pence tweeted. “Venezuela’s oil belongs to the Venezuelan people!”

“Today will be a bad day for regime in Cuba for a couple of reasons,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted. “Sanctions on the tankers stealing oil from Venezuela is one.”