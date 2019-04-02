Maduro’s National Assembly strips Juan Guaidó of immunity, clearing the way for arrest

The head of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, delivers a speech in San Antonio del Táchira, Venezuela, on the border with Colombia, on February 24, 2019. AFP/Getty Images

The National Constituent Assembly, a body of lawmakers illegally created by the Nicolás Maduro regime to usurp the functions of the National Assembly, stripped Interim President Juan Guaidó of immunity on Tuesday, clearing the way to eventually prosecute and arrest him.

The motion was approved by a show of hands, instead of counting each vote. The National Constituent Assembly, which is known as ANC for its initials in Spanish and is comprised of 500 members, is controlled by socialist supporters in Venezuela. Its members were handpicked by the highest authorities of Hugo Chavez’s regime.

The vote came a day after the Supreme Court of Justice, another Maduro ally, introduced the motion before the ANC, accusing Guaidó of violating an order imposed Jan. 29, which banned him from leaving the country. After the order, Guaidó traveled to Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and other South American nations to build support for his presidency.

Guaidó, the National Assembly and a large part of the international community do not recognize the authority of the ANC and the Chavista court.

However, the Tuesday declaration is a new sign the regime is preparing to arrest Guaidó despite warnings from Washington that this step would unleash serious and immediate repercussions.





The Trump administration, which has already applied economic sanctions against the regime, has insisted that all options are on the table regarding regional efforts to help Venezuelans regain their democracy.