Venezuela’s power outage threatens information blackout as internet collapses

The massive power outage that has plunged much of Venezuela into darkness is also creating an information blackout.
NetBlocks, an internet monitoring organization, said much of Venezuela’s internet is down, making it one of the largest network collapses recently recorded across Latin America.
“The current outages are the largest measured in 2019 in magnitude and extent, spanning across Caracas and having an impact across several major population centers,” NetBlocks said in a statement. “In previous incidents, hospitals reported failures of intensive care units although the rising human impact to local communities remains unknown.”
Among the areas that are being hit by the internet outage are the Caracas metropolitan area and Maracaibo, the country’s two largest population centers. But Aragua, Bolivar, Carabobo, Cojedes, Guárico, Vargas, Táchira, Mérida, Zulia, Barinas and Nueva Esparta were also having connectivity problems, the group said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Venezuelan authorities say “sabotage” and an unspecified “attack” on the Guri dam hydroelectric station in Bolivar state — one of the world’s largest — are causing the problem. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez suggested that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was behind the attack.
“The empire and its allies have attacked our national electrical system, leaving both chavistas [government supporters] and the opposition without lights,” Diosdado Cabello, the head of the National Constituent Assembly, wrote Friday on Twitter. “The mouthpieces of imperialism openly celebrate. We should prepare ourselves to keep resisting and fighting, they will never win. We will be Victorious!”
The opposition says the dam’s failure is one more symptom of government mismanagement, corruption and economic collapse.
The power outages began Thursday at about 5 p.m. local time and hit vital infrastructure. Venezuela’s international airport in Maiquetia was plunged into darkness and service on the Caracas Metro rail was suspended as thousands of people spilled onto the streets of the capital. Government offices and schools are being kept shut Friday.
The lack of internet connectivity — a lifeline for many people looking for information outside of official government channels — comes at a critical moment, as interim President Juan Guaidó is trying to unseat leader Nicolás Maduro.
Amid the political power struggle, online censorship seems to be on the rise, with several opposition news websites being blocked intermittently. On Thursday, NetBlocks said there were indications that state-run internet provider CANTV had blocked YouTube for at least 20 hours.
“Incident timings indicate a start time coinciding with live broadcasts from the country’s National Assembly on Wednesday,” the organization said. The opposition controlled congress often webcasts its sessions.
Guadió spent Friday on the streets of Caracas talking to people impacted by the power crisis. But few in Venezuela were likely aware of his activities, as cellphone coverage was spotty and many were unable to charge their phones.
Guadió dismissed the government’s claims that the Guri power plant had been attacked.
“Sabotage is stealing money from Venezuelans,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sabotage is stealing elections.”
Both the opposition and the government are calling for demonstrations on Saturday.
Comments