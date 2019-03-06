U.S. journalist detained in Venezuela, according to reports

Cody Weddle, a freelance reporter who lives in Caracas, Venezuela, was detained by authorities in recent hours, according to the National Union of Journalists, SNTP.
In a tweet, the organization said Venezuela’s Military Counterintelligence had raided Weddle’s home early Wednesday and had also detained his Venezuelan colleague Carlos Camacho. The team’s equipment was also seized. The organization said he hadn’t been heard from them since 8 a.m. local time.
Weddle, 29, a Virginia native, has lived in Caracas since 2014 where and has worked for South Florida’s WPLG Local 10, the Miami Herald, ABC, CBC and the Telegraph, among others.
Staff at the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela were not immediately available to discuss his case. Calls to Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication weren’t immediately answered.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Weddle’s detention, if confirmed, comes as media groups say there are signs of a broadening crackdown in Venezuela amid heightened political tensions.
Last month, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos and his team were briefly detained at the presidential palace and then deported as they interviewed Nicolás Maduro. A German reporter, Billy Six, has been in Venezuelan custody since November.
Over the years, dozens of journalists have been detained and or deported from Venezuela. The Miami Herald’s Jim Wyss was detained for two days in 2013 and deported in 2016.
Weddle’s last story was filed on Tuesday for WPLG about the return to Venezuela of interim President Juan Guaidó.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments