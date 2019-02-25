Lima Group member rules out military force against Venezuela

The Lima Group of nations — a block of 14 largely Latin American countries — is planning to step up sanctions and the political pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro but won’t resort to violence to topple the man they see as a “dictator,” officials said.
“The use of force, in any of its forms, is unacceptable,” Perú’s Vice Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela Martínez said Monday at the opening of a Lima Group conference in Colombia’s capital. “The use of force is not a solution for what’s happening in Venezuela.”
The bloc is meeting to discuss next steps to deal with the growing crisis in Venezuela. Over the weekend, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro shocked many in the international community by resorting to violence to stop the delivery of humanitarian aid from Colombia and Brazil. The ensuing clashes left hundreds injured, a handful dead and tons of destroyed aid.
Martínez said the incident had put Maduro’s brutality in plain view. “There’s now no doubt that the dictatorship has no limits when it comes to the repression of its people,” he said.
Monday’s meeting is highly anticipated. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó are expected to address the group amid speculation that that they will argue for more forceful measures to remove Maduro.
Martínez said members were prepared to take further diplomatic actions to increase pressure, but that the bloc is still betting on a negotiated solution to the crisis. However, he said any negotiations or talks have to focus on Maduro stepping down and calling of new “free, fair and just elections.”
“We don’t want to waste our time with meetings that have no clear goals,” he said.d
Also on Monday, the European Union said military intervention in Venezuela “must be avoided.”
Venezuela has been marred in political turmoil since Jan. 23, when Guaidó, as the head of congress, said it was his constitutional duty to assume the presidency after Maduro stayed in power through fraudulent elections last year. More than 50 countries, including most of Latin America and a large part of Europe recognize Guaidó as president.
Maduro says the U.S. and the Lima Group are engaged in an illegal attempt to topple his administration, and that he has the right to rule through 2025. In his view, the aid convoys were part of a larger destabilization campaign. He’s argued the U.S. and others need to drop economic and oil sanctions against that cost the nation billions and are hampering its ability to import food and medicine.
