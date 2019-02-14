British billionaire Richard Branson to host aid concert on Venezuela border

The showdown over Venezuela’s humanitarian aid — and whether it will be allowed into the country — is about to get the global spotlight thanks to British billionaire Richard Branson.
In a video that began circulating Thursday, the entrepreneur announced he’ll be hosting a concert in the Colombian border town of Cúcuta in hopes of raising $100 million dollars and opening “Venezuela’s borders so that humanitarian aid can finally reach those millions who need it.”
In the short video posted on YouTube, which was taken down Thursday afternoon, Branson said that Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó and detained politician Leopoldo López asked him to help organize the event, which he said will include international and regional artists.
However, the video had not been shared on any of Branson’s social media sites or by the politicians themselves — suggesting it might have been leaked before the official announcement.
Earlier this week, Guaidó called on his supporters to form an “avalanche” of people to head to the border on Feb. 23 to recover the international aid that is in Cúcuta. Other aid collection sites are expected to be set up in Brazil and Curacao.
Venezuela’s other leader, Nicolás Maduro, has said the aid isn’t needed, won’t be allowed in, and that it’s part of a larger U.S. ploy to topple his socialist administration.
Guaidó and Maduro have been battling for control of the country since Jan. 23, when Guaidó said it was his constitutional duty to assume the presidency. Maduro, however, says he has the right to rule until 2025 and considers his young rival a Washington puppet.
Trapped in the middle are 32 million Venezuelans who have been pummeled by hyperinflation and sporadic food and medicine shortages. Last week, the first convoys rolled into the Colombian border town with aid from the U.S. government and Colombia.
The Maduro administration has blocked the Tienditas international bridge — an unused complex where the aid is being stored — although other pedestrian bridges remain open.
Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, which includes Virgin Megastores and Virgin Glactic, said the concert will be held on Feb. 22 — the day before the aid recovery event.
Among those likely to make an appearance are Colombian musicians Carlos Vives and Juanes, who’ve held benefit concerts in the past.
Branson said it was urgent to raise awareness about Maduro’s unwillingness to let food and medicine into the country.
“We must break this impasse, or many Venezuelans will be on the verge of starvation or death,” he said.
Branson, who lives part time on Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands, seems to have a deep interest in the South American nation. On Feb. 7 he wrote a blog post called “Time to Let Aid into Venezuela.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
