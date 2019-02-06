U.S. offers sanctions relief to Venezuelan military who betray Maduro

In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president last week with the support of the U.S. and other nations, Maduro has appeared almost daily on state TV with his military, projecting an image of invincibility even as international pressure against him builds. (Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Presidential Press Office via AP) Marcelo Garcia AP