Venezuela’s Guaidó warns Maduro against harming his daughter amid potential showdown

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó on Thursday said the FAES special forces had entered the apartment where his 20-month-old daughter was staying and asked his followers to join him at the residence, setting the stage for a showdown.
During a speech laying out his administration’s economic recovery plans, Guaidó was told that members of the elite police unit were at his home and he asked the audience, which included members of the diplomatic corps, to join him.
Once in the caravan on his way he wrote on Twitter that the FAES are “in the apartment of my wife Fabiana. I will hold Nicolás Maduro responsible for the well being of my daughter who is there.”
Guaidó and Maduro both claim to be the president of the South American nation. While Guaidó enjoys popular and international support, Maduro still holds the reins of the military. And there have been fears that Maduro might try to detain or jail Guaidó, as he has with past political rivals.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments