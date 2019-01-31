Venezuela

Venezuela’s Guaidó warns Maduro against harming his daughter amid potential showdown

By Jim Wyss

January 31, 2019 12:51 PM

A Venezuelan opposition supporter of the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and the country’s self-proclaimed “acting president” Juan Guaido (out of frame) holds a national flag reading “resist!” during a rally in Caracas on January 26, 2019. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images
Bogota, Colombia

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó on Thursday said the FAES special forces had entered the apartment where his 20-month-old daughter was staying and asked his followers to join him at the residence, setting the stage for a showdown.

During a speech laying out his administration’s economic recovery plans, Guaidó was told that members of the elite police unit were at his home and he asked the audience, which included members of the diplomatic corps, to join him.

Once in the caravan on his way he wrote on Twitter that the FAES are “in the apartment of my wife Fabiana. I will hold Nicolás Maduro responsible for the well being of my daughter who is there.”

Guaidó and Maduro both claim to be the president of the South American nation. While Guaidó enjoys popular and international support, Maduro still holds the reins of the military. And there have been fears that Maduro might try to detain or jail Guaidó, as he has with past political rivals.

