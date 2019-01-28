Rubio praises expected sanctions against Venezuela’s state oil company

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday applauded an expected decision by the Trump administration to impose sanctions against state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) as pressure increases to cut sources of funding to the Nicolás Maduro’s regime.
“The Maduro crime family has used PDVSA to buy and keep the support of many military leaders,” Rubio said in a statement before the announcement was made by the administration. “The oil belongs to the Venezuelan people, and therefore the money PDVSA earns from its export will now be returned to the people through their legitimate constitutional government.”
Details of the sanctions are scheduled to be released shortly.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
