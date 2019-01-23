Venezuela breaks ties with U.S.; gives diplomats 72 hours to leave

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro broke ties with the United States and gave U.S. embassy staff 72 hours to leave the country after Washington recognized Juan Guaidó as the interim president of the country.
“The government of the empire is directing an operation to stage a coup and install a puppet government,” Maduro told a crowd of supporters gathered at the presidential palace. “We will not allow Washington to impose a president on us.”
Washington and Caracas haven’t swapped ambassadors since 2010, but the U.S. Embassy does have a full diplomatic staff in the country. Maduro said all diplomats and consular officers would have to leave the country.
Shortly after the announcement, Guaidó sent a letter ordering embassies to ignore any instruction that “contradicts” the “legitimate power in Venezuela.” It was signed: Juan Guaidó — President.
On Wednesday, Guaidó, the president of the opposition controlled National Assembly, swore himself as interim president and said he would call for new elections. Within hours, the United States, Canada, Brazil and Perú had recognized Guaidó as the country’s new leader.
Those nations and others argue that the May 20 election, where Maduro won a new six year term, was plagued by fraud and that he’s holding the post illegitimately.
Maduro accused President Donald Trump of trying to push Venezuela into an outright confrontation.
“They want to lead Venezuela into an internal conflict, a civil conflict, a violent conflict,” he said. “But once again I call for peace.”
He also asked the courts to take actions against Guaidó and “defend the constitution.”
Analysts say it’s likely that an arrest warrant has already been issued for Guaidó. In the past, Maduro hasn’t hesitated from jailing opponents and potential rivals.
Asked if he was scared of going to jail on Wednesday, Guaidó said “I’m not worried about that, I’m worried about our people who are suffering.”
