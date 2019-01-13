Venezuela

Head of Venezuela’s congress briefly detained, reports say

By Jim Wyss

January 13, 2019 11:45 AM

The moment the president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, was arrested

President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, was forcibly detained by a commando group of the secret police of the Nicolás Maduro regime, reported Carlos Vecchio, the National Political Coordinator of his party, Voluntad Popular.
The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly – a man some argue is the rightful president of the country – was briefly detained Sunday by the SEBIN political police, according to multiple reports.

Juan Guaidó was on his way to a political rally Sunday when his car was stopped on the highway by masked security forces, according to videos circulating on social media. His official twitter account also confirmed that he’d been detained. But less than two hours later he was released, according to members of his political party.

The event, which has not been confirmed by the government, comes just three days after President Nicolás Maduro began a new six year term that many in the international community consider illegitimate. The United States, Perú, Brazil, Colombia and others have said that the opposition-controlled National Assembly is the only legitimate branch of government, and that Guaidó should be considered the head of state.

