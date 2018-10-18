Ecuador expels Venezuela ambassador amid harsh words in migrant crisis

The fight over the scale of Venezuela’s exodus escalated Thursday when Ecuador said it was ejecting Venezuela’s ambassador over “offensive”comments made by its one-time ally.

The move came after Venezuela Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez on Wednesday accused Ecuadorean President Lenín Moreno of “lying”about the number of Venezuelan migrants pouring into that country.

During his Sept. 25 speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Moreno had said his nation has received more than 6,000 Venezuelan migrants a day and that “children are arriving with measles, diphtheria and polio.”

On Wednesday, in a wide-ranging press conference, Rodríguez seized on those statements and said it would take “140 bus-loads per day for seven years” to reach the number of Venezuelan migrants that Ecuador claims to have.

Without mentioning Moreno by name, he said he “couldn’t believe that someone could be such a liar, even at the podium of the United Nations.”

In a terse statement Thursday, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry said it “would not tolerate the disrespect of our authorities.”

“Even so, Ecuador, faithful to its democratic and humanitarian principles, will keep offering assistance to Venezuelans citizens who enter the country,” the ministry added.

The United Nations says more than 2.3 million Venezuelans are now living abroad amid one of the largest migratory and humanitarian crises in the hemisphere’s recent history.

Venezuela has accused the international community and its neighbors of exaggerating about the exodus as part of a broader plot to destabilize the presidency of Nicolás Maduro.

For years, Venezuela and Ecuador were staunch allies, as Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez and Ecuador’s Rafael Correa helped build regional organizations that represented the hemisphere’s leftist ideals.

Moreno had been Correa’s vice president but has radically shifted the direction of the country since taking power last year — including barring Correa from running for office again.