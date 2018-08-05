President Maduro’s bodyguards cloak him during apparent attack

President Maduro's bodyguards cloak him during apparent attack
By
Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Venezuela

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to co