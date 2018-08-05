President Maduro’s bodyguards cloak him during apparent attack

An apparent explosion happened during a ceremony in support of the National Guard in Caracas on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Venezuela was marking the first anniversary of its controversial Constituent Assembly.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Subsidized eggs and frozen chickens may help to explain why President Nicolás Maduro stayed in power. New York Times correspondents followed his supporters as they enticed undernourished citizens to vote for Mr. Maduro in exchange for food.
Elections are approaching in Venezuela, but many citizens have other concerns. As President Maduro looks to stay in power, thousands are trying to flee. A Times video correspondent traveled to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta. This is what he saw.
A riot broke out in a police station jail in Venezuela's Carabobo state Wednesday. Unofficial sources at the scene reported that five inmates are dead and two police officers injured in the violence. Distraught family members told members of the m
Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to co
The government has promised that Venezuelans will be able to use the coins to pay taxes and public services.Maduro has touted the petro as fulfilling the late Hugo Chavez's dream of upending global capitalism away from the dominance of the US doll
As Venezuela’s economy continues to crumble, thousands of its citizens are trekking into Colombia every day — sometimes by walking hundreds of miles on foot through the Andes — to escape chronic shortages of food and medicine, frequent looting and
Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a C