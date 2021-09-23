U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns over repatriation of Haitians from U.S.-Mexico border

Daniel Foote

Citing what he called the United States’ “inhumane treatment” of Haitian migrants and its policy toward Haiti, Daniel Foote, the U.S. diplomat whose reputation for working in some of the world’s most challenging environments made him a top pick by the Biden administration to serve as special envoy to Haiti, has resigned, the U.S. State Department confirmed Thursday.

In harshly worded resignation letter dated Wednesday, Foote criticized the U.S. decision to repatriate thousands of Haitians from the U.S.-Mexico border over the past few days.

“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the dangers posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Foote said.

He also lashed out at what he called “puppeteering” of Haitian politics by the U.S. and and other nations.

A State Department official commenting on the resignation said Foote “sought a broader mandate and oversight responsibilities, which we did not think was appropriate or prudent at the time. He shortly thereafter submitted his resignation.”

Foote was appointed Special Envoy to Haiti in July after the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse. His resignation comes as Haiti finds itself wrestling with multiple crises — a proliferation of armed gangs, political volatility, low COVID-19 vaccination numbers and a humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of a deadly August earthquake.

There is also the Biden administration’s ongoing return of Haitian migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border and its implication for a country struggling to recover from the 7.2 earthquake along its southern peninsula amid widening insecurity, spiking hunger and social and political tensions.

Since Sunday, 12 repatriation flights have left the United States and 1,401 Haitian nationals have been returned to Haiti. Another 3,206 Haitian nationals have been moved from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody or to other sectors of the United States border to either be expelled or placed into removal proceedings. There are fewer than than 5,000 migrants in the Del Rio sector, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

The deportations and the size of the camp have sparked criticism of the Biden administration’s U.S. policy in Haiti. Most of the migrants arrived underneath the international bridge in Del Rio after previously living in Brazil, Chile and other countries in South and Central America. They migrated there after the devastating Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake, after which the U.S. pledged to help Haiti “Build Back Better.”

Since then the conditions in the country have only worsened, something Foote recognized, telling a panel at Florida International University last month that his condition for accepting the special envoy job was that the U.S. would not be repeating the same mistakes in Haiti.

Foote did not respond to requests for comment, but his role has not been without challenges, including strained relations with the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince. U.S. ambassador Michele Sison has been the target of criticism from members of Haitian society.

Immediately after taking the Haiti job Foote began talking to leaders across the political spectrum as well as members of civil society, encouraging their push to reach an agreement over a transition government.

Those discussions led the Biden administration to back away from its previous position of having Haiti elections soon, and acknowledged that the conditions in the country are not yet conducive for Haitians to vote.

