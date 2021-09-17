Desperation fuels Haitian migrant crisis in Texas, where thousands are staying under a bridge

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. rest near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. as they wait to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura - RC24RP9AC6G3 REUTERS

Lack of access to asylum in the U.S., confusion over U.S. immigration policy and desperation are fueling a surge of Haitian migrants into Del Rio, Texas, where thousands who have arrived in the past few days are living in makeshift conditions under an international bridge.

The surge in migrants at the U.S.- Mexico border became garnered international headlines this week when images on Thursday showed more than 9,000 people being held in a temporary staging area under the Del Rio International Bridge.

The U.S Border Patrol, which has set up portable toilets at the site, says it is sending more agents to the area to help process the migrants, who have been crossing the shallow waters of the Rio Grande.

“The majority of the people who are at Del Rio are people who have been in Mexico a very long time but in other cities, for example Tijuana,” said Guerline Jozefa, co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, an advocacy group that was created after the last Haitian migration crisis along the U.S. southern border. “There are a lot of rumors that if you go to Del Rio, you might be able to get access, so people just flooded Del Rio.”

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a two-week restriction flight restriction over the bridge after aereal photos appeaned on television and social media of the crush of people under the bridge living ins squalid conditions. The decision means news agencies cannot fly drones to capture any images as activists and authorities say the numbers are growing.

In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz blamed President Biden for what he described as a “man-made disaster.”

“I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge. This man-made disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis,” Cruz said Thursday.

The influx is quickly becoming a humanitarian crisis and presenting a new challenge for the Biden administration, which has been unable to dissuade migrants from trying to illegally enter the U.S. Biden has been trying to get comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship passed in Congress for undocumented migrants living in the United States, while at the same time attempting to control illegal migration at U.S. ports of entry.

In a legal defeat Thursday, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from sending back migrant families with children apprehended at the border with Mexico, citing the coronavirus emergency. The administration had extended the controversial public health order known as Title 42 invoked by the Trump administration at the beginning of the pandemic, as the number of migrants arriving to the United States increased dramatically this year. Title 42 allows the U.S. to send migrants back to their home countries without an asylum hearing.

At the end of August, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Migrant Protection Protocols — informally known as the Remain in Mexico program — to be reinstated, siding with the lower courts. Under the program, asylum seekers need to wait in Mexico for the processing of their cases. The administration said it will continue fighting the decision.

Randy McGrorty, who heads Catholic Charities in Miami, said while Haitian migrants appear to account for the majority of those wading across the Rio Grande, there are also Venezuelans, Cubans and some Central Americans. The mix, he said, reflects that the U.S. “border crisis” has shifted away from being solely a Central American crisis.

“Why isn’t the international community responding to what is really turning into a humanitarian crisis?” he said. “I can’t figure it out. There is nothing good about having people living in fields.”

Jozefa, whose organization provides assistance to Haitian migrants at the border, said the numbers arriving at the border are growing. Many of the Haitian migrants have been stuck in Mexico for years after making the dangerous trek through the jungles of South America from Brazil and Chile. Others have been stuck in Panama, Nicaragua and other Central American nations after making what has become “an increasingly more difficult journey with people knowing you are traveling with money, with people getting killed and kidnapped.”

U.S. immigration policies ”have been pushing people further down south, all the way down to Panama where a lot of people have been stuck for a very long time,” she said.

Another factor, she said is the use of Title 42. Jozefa and other activists who have been fighting to end the policy say it has not been a deterrent for desperate migrants.

“Under President Biden alone, as of this week, there have been 36 deportation flights to Haiti,” Jozefa said. “What we know from speaking to and serving people at the border is there no deterrent.”

Jozefa said interviews with migrants arriving in Del Rio and in Ciudad Acuña, the Mexican city on the other side of the border, reveal that they are being led by rumors that if they go to the Texas port of entry, “they might have access to protection.”

“That’s why people started flooding the area,” she said. “It has been extremely difficult for all migrants at the U.S. Mexico border but specifically Black migrants and Haitians.... People are extremely desperate.”

Jozefa said migrants from other countries have been going to Acuña for a long time, but the Haitian migration is a new phenomenon.

Miami Herald staff writer Nora Gámez Torres contributed to this story.