How can you help Haiti after the earthquake? Miami groups are accepting donations
Miami social service and religious groups have started to organize efforts to help Haiti after Saturday’s earthquake.
The United Way in Miami-Dade and the Archdiocese of Miami are accepting donations. Haitian-American activist Marleine Bastien, and executive director of the Family Action Network Movement, says her organization is figuring out how to best help Haitians affected by the earthquake. Sending goods will be challenging, local leaders say, so groups are raising money to purchase relief supplies and work with local people on the ground in Haiti.
Here are groups you can send donations for Haiti:
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami: Accepting donations online at www.ccadm.org
United Way of Miami-Dade Operation Helping Hands: The United Way and the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald have activated Operation Helping Hands for victims of the Haiti earthquake. The United Way says all money raised will be used to buy relief items and services needed in Haiti. United Way of Miami-Dade will work with the local Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, Miami-Dade County and nonprofits in the affected areas to support recovery needs. Donate through unitedwaymiami.org
This list will be updated as organizations announce their plans. Send information to dadenews@miamiherald.com
