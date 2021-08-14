Why does Haiti have so many earthquakes? Here’s what to know

Gunsly Milsoit, left, comforts his brother-in-law Leo Pierre after Leo’s wife and Gunsly’s sister, Milsoit Kelly, who was three months pregnant, died in a four story building collapse from the 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press file

For centuries, earthquakes have shaken Haiti, now reeling from a 7.2-magnitude tremor that struck early Saturday. Why are quakes so prevalent on the island nation?

The island of Hispaniola, home to both Haiti and the Dominican Republic, straddles four tectonic plates in the Caribbean ocean, Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology said.

Earthquakes occur along the boundaries of these tectonic plates, which make up the Earth’s crust. These borders are called faults.

Haiti lies at the intersection of the Caribbean Plate and the Gonâve, Hispaniola, and North Hispaniola microplates, the institutions said.

And it’s “caught in the crunch” between the Caribbean and North America plates, where sudden releases of energy in the crust as the two plates grind together cause earthquakes.

The makeup of the crust near the Bahamas exacerbates the problem — thick limestone reef deposits more than three miles deep double the crustal thickness with buoyant materials that make it harder for the North American Plate to subduct, the organization said.

Subduction occurs when one plate slides beneath another plate into the Earth’s molten mantle, releasing some of the pressure without causing earthquakes.

The latest 7.2-magnitude quake hit at 8:29 a.m. Eastern time, concentrated in the southern and western parts of the country. There are reports of extensive damage and several aftershocks.

In 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the capital of Port-au-Prince killed more than 300,000 people. Other major quakes were recorded in 1887, 1842, 1770 and 1751.

Magnitude‌ ‌measures‌ ‌‌the‌ ‌energy‌ ‌released‌‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌source‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌earthquake,‌ ‌the‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌Geological‌ ‌ Survey‌ ‌says.‌ ‌It‌ ‌replaces‌ ‌the‌ ‌old‌ ‌Richter‌ ‌scale.‌ ‌

Quakes‌ ‌between‌ ‌7.0 ‌and‌ ‌7.9 ‌magnitude‌ can cause major damage, ‌according‌ ‌to‌ ‌Michigan‌ ‌Tech.‌ ‌There are about 20 such quakes each year worldwide.