Shots fired at Jovenel Moïse’s funeral in Cap-Haitien. U.S., U.N. delegations leave

The funeral for Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti assassinated two weeks ago, was marred by gunfire Friday.

The U.S. delegation, headed by Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, cut its visit short after shots rang out as the funeral began around 10 a.m. Moments later the United Nations special representative to Haiti, Helen La Lime, left hurriedly with her entourage as well.

Moments before the funeral service began, the crowd began shouting “Assassin” as Haiti National Police Chief Leon Charles arrived. They were joined by others yelling, “Where is Jovenel?”

Moïse is to be laid to rest Friday in this historic city in northern Haiti. Tensions have been running high since Wednesday, the first of three days of mourning, as supporters and non-supporters alike said his death as a plot by the country’s Port-au-Prince-based elite against the poor black majority.

On Thursday, roads into the city from the capital were blocked, and fiery barricades were erected. A bridge was burned and shots were fired as protesters fanned out across the city, demanding justice for the dead president. Protesters shot at a restaurant as journalists tried to take video, attacked a foreign videographer in front of a hotel along the oceanfront and threw rocks at a diplomatic car, forcing security guards to fire their weapons and flee with a foreign diplomat.

Thursday afternoon, as Haitians attended a memorial service for Moïse inside Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral, some people in the congregation shouted, “Justice before funeral,” while others said the slain president “was not a dog. He cannot be buried before he gets justice.”

