Small plane crashes in Haiti killing all on board

Miami Herald File

Six people are dead after a small airplane crashed Friday in Haiti, just south of the capital, the country’s National Office of Civil Aviation said.

The single-engine six-seater aircraft left Port-au-Prince at 6:57 p.m. bound for the seaside town of Jacmel in the southeast. It was scheduled to arrive at 7:09 p.m. but crashed in en-route in the commune of Léogâne in the locality of Mathurin, eight section of Beauséjour.

Though the site of the crash was difficult to access, aviation officials, police, first responders and the representative for the area, Paul Joël Felix, worked hard to respond to the crash, the National Office of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately reported. Haiti’s surging gang violence, which has cut off access to four regions in the south, is increasingly forcing people to find creative ways to travel. Some are taking barges between cities, connecting by water, and others are flying on aircraft landing on dirt strips.

The airplane with a registration number of N8694N is registered to Citadelle Holdings LLC of Palmetto Bay, FL. The aircraft is known as a Cherokee Six and is built by Piper.