On Haitian Flag Day, Biden administration calls on diaspora to help with crisis

A demonstrator draped in the Haitian flag, holds up a copy of the Haitian constitution, during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and account of how nearly $2 billion from Venezuela’s PetroCaribe oil fund have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. AP

A top State Department official Tuesday called on Haiti’s diaspora to help find a way out of the country’s deepening political crisis.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Julie Chung said as “living bridges between the United States and Haiti,” the Haitian diaspora has an important role to play in improving and strengthening their homeland’s democracy and economy.

“You can speak against violence. You can speak against corruption and impunity. You can speak against abuses of power and of civil and human rights,” Chung said. “We also hope you will encourage Haiti’s political and civil society leaders to negotiate in good faith to find solutions toward a government that works for all Haitians.”

Chung’s appeal came during opening remarks on a virtual State Department talk commemorating May 18, the Haitian holiday honoring the creation of the country’s bi-color flag on May 18, 1803. She was among 11 State Department officials who read from prepared notes during the event, which had a total of about 60 participants and was closed to the press.

Usually a time of parties and flag-waving celebrations, this year’s Haitian Flag Day commemoration has taken on a more reflective tone as Haiti deals with an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases and a deepening political and constitutional crisis.

In Washington, D.C., a rally was expected to attract a wide range of Haitians from across the U.S. demanding changes in U.S. policy toward Haiti, while in Port-au-Prince, civil society activists and opposition leaders planned to take to the streets to once more demand the departure of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse. And in Pompano Beach, Haitian and immigration activists gathered in front of the Broward Transitional Center, an immigration detention facility, to demand that the Biden administration re-designate Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and stop deportations to Haiti. Unlike a renewal of TPS, re-designation would be a recognition of Haiti’s ongoing crisis and protect recently arrived groups of Haitians from being sent back.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to not only recognize the deepening crisis in Haiti but to drop support for Moïse, who has been unable to stem the alarming uptick in kidnappings and armed gang violence, and insists on holding a controversial June 27 referendum on a new constitution. While many Haitians no longer recognize him as president, insisting that his mandate ended on Feb. 7, Moïse has insisted his tenure in office doesn’t end until 2022 — a claimed back by the Biden administration.

In her opening remarks, Chung argued that legislative elections are the democratic way to end Moïse’s prolonged rule by decree.

“This period of one-man rule by decree has already led to the announcement of a problematic national intelligence agency, the introduction of dubious definitions of terrorism, the reduced role of key institutions like the Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes, and the removal and replacement of three Supreme Court judges,” she said. “The decision to hold a referendum to amend the constitution of 1987 further adds to the controversy.”

She dismissed calls for a transitional government, saying that while a tempting notion, “Who would those people be? How would they be chosen? To which constituents would they be accountable?”

Haiti has had several transitional governments in recent years, the most recent of which led to the November 2016 re-do elections that brought Moïse to power after the presidential balloting under his predecessor Michel Martelly was mired in allegations of widespread fraud.

Before that, the country saw another transition in 2004 after the departure then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide amid a bloody coup. Leading the way, the Caribbean Community set in motion a plan, later supported by the U.S., to have a transitional government chosen by a council. Two years later, the government held balloting that led to the election of René Préval.

Those calling for a transition this time around have noted that Haiti’s ongoing insecurity, spike in kidnappings, deep polarization and and distrust of Moïse prevents the holding of free and fair elections. They have also pointed out discrepancies with the list of registered voters, as well as the refusal of civil society groups, from the Catholic Church and universities and human rights, to participate in the make up of the Provisional Electoral Council. The current council was unilaterally appointed by Moïse, and the Haitian Supreme Court refused to swear them in.

“The needs of the Haitian people are far too pressing for elections to be delayed further,” Chung said. “You do not hold elections when it’s convenient; you hold them when they are due. In the United States, even during the most divisive and contentious junctures in our history —economic downturns, protests, natural disasters, a bloody civil war – elections were consistently held so that our republic could continue to progress. “