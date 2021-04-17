Caribbean in Crisis: A Miami Herald conversation with France’s top U.S. envoy

The Caribbean is in a moment of crisis. The pandemic is ravaging local economies and challenging already fragile health systems. A recent volcano explosion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has sparked a mounting humanitarian emergency. Haiti is wrestling with a deadly crime wave and deepening political turmoil.

With eight embassies in the Caribbean and Central America, France has been a quiet player in the Americas region, home to more than 10 million French and Creole speakers. The European nation has a long history and an enduring influence through its diplomacy, colonial past and overseas departments. Today France is involved in projects ranging from tourism investments in Cuba to support for projects strengthening rule of law.

Philippe Etienne, France’s ambassador to the United States, will address his country’s role in the region in a virtual discussion with Miami Herald Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles on Wednesday, April 21 at 9 a.m. Etienne is an expert on the European Union and has held posts in Moscow, Belgrade, Bucharest, Bonn, Berlin and Brussels.

