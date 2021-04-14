Haiti’s prime minister resigns as crime wave rocks country amid deepening turmoil

Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph participates in a ceremony for the new director general of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), Léon Charles in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on November 16, 2020. - Léon Charles is the new director general of the National Police of Haiti (PNH), replacing Rameau Normil who was struggling to ensure the safety of the population with the proliferation of armed gangs in the capital and in the provincial towns and especially acts of kidnapping for ransom recorded in cascade in Port-au-Prince in recent months. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Haiti’s Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe has resigned in the wake of a surge in crime that has left the country on edge amid a deepening political crisis.

Jouthe announced his resignation in a tweet shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, saying it has been an honor to serve his country as the person in charge of running the country’s day-to-day affairs.

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed the resignation an hour later in his own post on social media, saying he has appointed Foreign Minister Claude Joseph as acting interim prime minister. Joseph’s nomination makes him Moïse’s sixth prime minister since he came into office in 2017.

“The resignation of the Government, which I accepted, will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with a view toward achieving the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country,” Moïse wrote.

Jouthe was appointed prime minister in March 2020 by presidential decree and without a political agreement with the country’s vocal opposition. His appointment came two months after Moïse began ruling by executive order after the terms of most members of Parliament expired. Moïse had unsuccessfully spent a year trying to get two different prime ministers through Parliament after the Lower Chamber of Deputies fired Prime Minister Jean Henry Céant on March 18, 2020.

At the time of Ceant’s firing, Haiti was in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which had agreed to provide the country with $229 million in loans at zero percent interest. It was also in the throes of a deepening humanitarian and political crisis. Foreign diplomats, leading negotiations that failed to resolve the political crisis, had pressed Moïse and the opposition to reach a political accord to form a consensus government so that elections could be scheduled and the international aid could be unlocked.

With political party leaders distancing themselves from members of the new government claiming to be members of their parties, the European Union said the change in government was not sufficient to meet its requirement. The government needs to, among other things, urgently establish an economic program to stabilize the economy, a representative for the EU said at the time.

None of that has happened in the year that Jouthe has been at the helm.

The country’s political crisis has mushroomed into a constitutional one, with many Haitians saying they no longer recognize Moïse because they believe his term expired on Feb. 7 under the current constitution. The security landscape is deteriorating with the resurgence in kidnappings and the proliferation of armed gangs and illegal arms, despite a U.S. embargo on the importation of weapons.

While Jouthe’s resignation could be an opportunity for Haiti to get a governance pact in order to help the country stabilize, some are not holding out home.

“It does not change anything to the whole political equation, since he was a simple employee of Jovenel Moïse without any political force of his own,” said Jerry Tardieu, a former member of the Lower Chamber of Deputies in the most recent Parliament and a member of the opposition. “His year in office will remain a very dark one.”

Tardieu also had a warning for the president.

“If Jovenel Moïse thinks that he can exit the crisis by appointing a own prime minister of his own choosing, it is wishful thinking,” Tardieu said. “He can’t continue to [bluff] his way through.”