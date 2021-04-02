Haiti

They were live on Facebook when an armed man stormed in and kidnapped them in Haiti

An Adventist pastor and talented pianist were among four individuals abducted late Thursday in Haiti while performing live on Facebook.
An Adventist pastor and talented pianist were among four individuals abducted late Thursday in Haiti while performing live on Facebook.

For Haiti, it was a new low.

Four people, including a pastor and a well-known pianist, were kidnapped late Thursday night — and it all played out live on social media.

The group, members of the Adventist Gospel Kreyòl Ministry Church in Diquini on the outskirts of metropolitan Port-au-Prince, were performing live on Facebook and YouTube when a heavily armed man walked up to the stage and abducted them. The incident was confirmed by Greger Figaro, the founder of the ministry.

The kidnapped individuals included pastor Audalus Estiméand Welmyr Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre is a well-known pianist who has performed alongside Beethova Obas, a famous Haitian musician and composer based in Europe.

Obas immediately took to Twitter when hearing the news, asking for Jean-Pierre’s freedom in Creole and English.

“Welmyr my little brother, I know your love for this country #LibereWelmyr#welmyrjeanpierre#FreeWelmyr

The kidnapping unfolded two hours and 23 minutes into a worship service titled ‘15 Days of Thanksgiving and Praise.’ Minutes before, Estimé was preaching about the power of God, telling the audience that “Satan has his limits,” but “the power of God can reverse anything regardless of the situation.”

“If you know someone who is sick, add their names. We are going to sing in the name of Jesus,” Estimé said.

Then in the middle of a song, Jean-Pierre, standing to the right of the pastor, can be seen ducking, while Estimé was looking at his Bible and a young woman continued to sing. The woman tried to continue singing but then stopped. After crouching on the floor near the podium, all stood up as Estimé folded his arms in a sign of resistance.

A heavily armed man wearing a dark shirt then appears on the screen motioning for them to come with him.

Profile Image of Jacqueline Charles
Jacqueline Charles
Jacqueline Charles has reported on Haiti and the English-speaking Caribbean for the Miami Herald for over a decade. A Pulitzer Prize finalist for her coverage of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, she was awarded a 2018 Maria Moors Cabot Prize — the most prestigious award for coverage of the Americas.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service