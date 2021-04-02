They were live on Facebook when an armed man stormed in and kidnapped them in Haiti

An Adventist pastor and talented pianist were among four individuals abducted late Thursday in Haiti while performing live on Facebook.

For Haiti, it was a new low.

Four people, including a pastor and a well-known pianist, were kidnapped late Thursday night — and it all played out live on social media.

The group, members of the Adventist Gospel Kreyòl Ministry Church in Diquini on the outskirts of metropolitan Port-au-Prince, were performing live on Facebook and YouTube when a heavily armed man walked up to the stage and abducted them. The incident was confirmed by Greger Figaro, the founder of the ministry.

The kidnapped individuals included pastor Audalus Estiméand Welmyr Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre is a well-known pianist who has performed alongside Beethova Obas, a famous Haitian musician and composer based in Europe.

Obas immediately took to Twitter when hearing the news, asking for Jean-Pierre’s freedom in Creole and English.

“Welmyr my little brother, I know your love for this country #LibereWelmyr#welmyrjeanpierre#FreeWelmyr”

The kidnapping unfolded two hours and 23 minutes into a worship service titled ‘15 Days of Thanksgiving and Praise.’ Minutes before, Estimé was preaching about the power of God, telling the audience that “Satan has his limits,” but “the power of God can reverse anything regardless of the situation.”

“If you know someone who is sick, add their names. We are going to sing in the name of Jesus,” Estimé said.

Then in the middle of a song, Jean-Pierre, standing to the right of the pastor, can be seen ducking, while Estimé was looking at his Bible and a young woman continued to sing. The woman tried to continue singing but then stopped. After crouching on the floor near the podium, all stood up as Estimé folded his arms in a sign of resistance.

A heavily armed man wearing a dark shirt then appears on the screen motioning for them to come with him.