Thinking of going to Haiti for carnival? You will now need a negative COVID-19 test

After nearly a year of allowing travelers to visit without proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Haiti is now joining the growing list of countries in the region asking visitors and tourists to be virus-free in order to visit.

Haiti’s Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that as of Feb. 9, all travelers will be required to show a negative RT-PCR laboratory COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding. The requirement takes effect just days before the country’s Carnival celebration.

In December, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse announced that the national Carnival, or Kanaval, as it’s called in Haitian Creole, will be held in Port-de-Paix in the northwest region of the country on Feb. 14-16.

After being forced to cancel the pre-Lenten street festival because of a gun-battle between police and army soliders in 2019, and then the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the government appears determined to let the party go on this year, despite ongoing political unrest and coronavirus concerns.

People play soccer in a street left empty by a nationwide transportation strike demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Dieu Nalio Chery AP

On Sunday, while Haitians demonstrated against kidnappings and demanded Moïse’s ouster in Port-au-Prince and other major cities, revelers in the seaside town of Jacmel in southeastern Haiti took to the streets in colorful costumes and masks during a pre-Carnival celebration. The city’s Carnival, which always takes place a week before the national event, is this Sunday and has long been a tourist draw because of its artistry and colorful display of Haitian culture.

As of Tuesday, Haiti’s health ministry confirmed 11,672 COVID-19 infections in the country, and 245 deaths.

Health officials did not respond to questions about why they decided to issue the COVID-19 testing requirement now. But the government has come under fire for staging the event while other countries in the region cancel their carnivals, viewing the gatherings as potential super-spreader events.

Citing concerns about COVID-19, some DJs have announced they won’t be participating.

Tourism Minister Myriam Jean said the government is “carefully analyzing” the situation.

“There is a strong uptick in COVID-19 cases in countries where many travelers visit the country from,” she noted.

Haiti is one of the few countries in the Latin America and Caribbean region that has not imposed strict testing requirements for airline passengers, though officials have publicly gone back and forth on the idea since the virus was first detected in the country in March.

Dr. Jean-Hughes Henrys, who served on the president’s COVID-19 scientific commission, said while Haiti is not seeing an explosion of COVID-19 infections as previously anticipated, cases have been on the rise and the population needs to continue to take precautions.

“You had a curve that was relatively flat around August and September. But since November you see a tendency toward an increase,” Henrys said. “But it’s not an augmentation where we can say we are in a second wave.”

Henrys said the fact that Haiti still shows a low number of cases, compared to its neighbors, doesn’t mean that there aren’t more people in the population who aren’t sick.

“But most likely they are not grave cases, or those requiring hospitalizations or for people to be placed on ventilators like we saw at the beginning,” he said.

Still, he welcomed the tightened restrictions given the trends inside the country, and the developments happening outside Haiti. A number of countries where Haiti draws visitors from, including the United States, continue to see increases in COVID-19 infections. Also at least 16 countries in the Americas have reported the detection of one or two of the new and more contagious strains.

Dr. Jean William “Bill” Pape, an infectious disease specialist who co-chaired the president’s commission on Haiti’s COVID-19 response, said last month that in addition to seeing case numbers go up, they have also noticed that positive infections were mostly among those who had traveled. Pape runs GHESKIO, a large treatment center in Port-au-Prince, that has been assisting Haiti’s National Laboratory with running COVID-19 tests.

“We’re seeing it mostly among young people traveling, mostly from the U.S., some of them traveling from Europe. But we have not seen thus far a marked increase in the general population,” he said. “At least that part is some consolation that we have.”